Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of LH stock opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.97. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 168.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

