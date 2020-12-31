Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells $15,720.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 388,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.