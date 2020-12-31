L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Barclays started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $102,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.