L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Barclays started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
