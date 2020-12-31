Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 15,793 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $484.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

