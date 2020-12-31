Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Lancashire to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Lancashire stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

