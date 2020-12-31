Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Lancashire to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Lancashire stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

