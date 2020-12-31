Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
