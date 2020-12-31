Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.