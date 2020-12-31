Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $717.00

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 717 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 714 ($9.33), with a volume of 127742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($8.94).

The company has a market cap of £808.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Get Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.