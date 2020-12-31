Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after buying an additional 327,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 194,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.