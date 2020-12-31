LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) Trading Up 4.8%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 294,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 219,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$102.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

