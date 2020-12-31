(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Stock Price Down 0.5%

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 648,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Get (LGF.B) alerts:

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for (LGF.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LGF.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.