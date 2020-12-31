Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.44. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Life Storage by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

