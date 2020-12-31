Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

