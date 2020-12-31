Liquidity Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $111,666.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 428.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00562485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.