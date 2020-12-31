Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 428.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $111,666.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

