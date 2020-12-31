Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00439632 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,497.46 or 0.98169827 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,022,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.