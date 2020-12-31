Lition 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,881.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Hotbit. Lition has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $226,881.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,670.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.38 or 0.02568419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00441514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.01221448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.00552709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

