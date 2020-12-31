LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 39,495 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 434,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

