Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.68

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 1320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,836 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Logitech International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 230,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after buying an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

