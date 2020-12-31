Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $32.10. 17,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 13,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

