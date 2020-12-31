Lympo Reaches One Day Volume of $166,786.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $166,786.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00296380 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01999461 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

