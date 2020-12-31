MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 910,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,242,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

