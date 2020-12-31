Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.05

Shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.05 and traded as high as $93.53. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) shares last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 492,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.05. The firm has a market cap of C$27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 60.30.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.0323625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.83%.

In related news, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total transaction of C$7,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,021,972.15. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,365 in the last quarter.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

