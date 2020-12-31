MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MannKind were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MannKind stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.