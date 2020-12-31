MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 528,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 343,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Specifically, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $768.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

