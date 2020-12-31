Mark Zuckerberg Sells 56,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 1,015.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 296,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,304,000 after buying an additional 269,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

