Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.40

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.40 and traded as high as $77.50. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 3,964,517 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £480.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

