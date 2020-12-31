Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.91.

MA stock opened at $355.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

