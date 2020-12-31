Matthew M. Maloney Sells 4,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRUB opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

