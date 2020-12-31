Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.33. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.