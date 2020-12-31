MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 8724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 436,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

