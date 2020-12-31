McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of MGRC opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

