McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $7.96. McKesson Europe shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 263 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

