Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,750 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,920,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $4,997,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.