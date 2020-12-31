Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

MBIN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

