Meridian Network Price Tops $0.17 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $808,966.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00040514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.