Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

