MetaMorph Hits One Day Volume of $197.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $35,074.82 and approximately $197.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00275101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.86 or 0.01966218 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

