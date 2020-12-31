Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.