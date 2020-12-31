Mettalex Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Mettalex token can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00008849 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $54,277.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Mettalex Token Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,903 tokens. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

Mettalex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

