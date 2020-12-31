Michael A. Degiglio Sells 128,600 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $673.10 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

