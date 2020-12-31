Michael Haack Sells 9,230 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $941,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 368,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $102.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

