Micromines (MICRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $30,629.56

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Micromines has a market cap of $30,629.56 and $4,122.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00181283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00561331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00085386 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.