MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

MicroVision stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

