MiL.k (MLK) Market Capitalization Tops $11.55 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $47.53 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00128344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00181593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00563033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00086937 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

