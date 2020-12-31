Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.99

Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.99 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 5951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.60. The company has a market capitalization of £213.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

