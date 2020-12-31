Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 2,250,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,432,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company is primarily focusing on developing a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine to address the opioid crisis.

