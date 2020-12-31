Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.8% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. 743,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,306,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
