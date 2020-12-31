Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.8% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. 743,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,306,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

