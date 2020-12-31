MintCoin (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $20.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002581 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

