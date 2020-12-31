MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,450.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $586,567.43 and $1,450.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00565122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00160794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00307162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049713 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

