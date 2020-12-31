Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Down 1.3%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.25 and last traded at C$20.33. Approximately 67,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 167,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42. The company has a market cap of C$737.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.76.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

